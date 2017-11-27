Drivers towed from nearby parking lot during Lights Under Louisville

Steve Tomblin was one of many whose car was towed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Drivers said these signs were not visible when they parked in the old KMart lot. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a favorite Louisville holiday tradition, but so far checking out Lights Under Louisville didn't bring out the best and brightest of the season for those drivers who parked in a nearby lot.

Drivers told us for years they've parked in the old K-Mart parking lot off Poplar Level Road to meet up with family and friends, and then travel together in one car to drive through Lights Under Louisville.

Steve Tomblin said 2017 was no different. On Friday he met his family and parked his truck in the lot and then went on to see the holiday lights under the Mega Cavern.

"So we parked where I always do, went through, we came back, we pulled in. The truck was gone," Tomblin said.

He told us the worst part was there wasn't a way to get their cars until Mosby's Tow Company opened.

"My brother was in from out of town," Tomblin said. "His kids medication was in the truck."

Also visiting Lights Under Louisville from out of town was Carrie Lautzenhiser from Greenwood, Indiana.

"We've done the same thing for the past four years," Lautzenhiser told us. "We park there, we load up into a truck, we go see the lights, we come back, everybody gets their cars and you go about your business. Well, when we got back this time our cars were gone."

Inside Lautzenhiser's car were her children's car seats.

"How am I supposed to take a taxi if I don't have a car seat for my kids?" she asked.

Drivers said 'no parking' signs were not easy to see.

"There was a car parked it front of it," Tomblin said. "We couldn't see the see the sign."

The Director of Operations at Mosby's Towing said the owner of the property has been dealing with trash and drug paraphernalia in the lot and in the past year hired Mosby's to put up 'no parking' signs and tow.

Drivers are warning others to avoid parking in the old K-Mart lot. Otherwise they'll be paying more than just $27 for Lights Under Louisville.

To get his car out of impound Tomblin had to cough up the cash; it cost him $165.

Jim Lowry from Lights Under Louisville said there is no place to park around the Mega Cavern. To see the show, he said drivers should be driving their own car.

If you plan on meeting family members Lowry advises meeting at home before coming to Lights Under Louisville.

