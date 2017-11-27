Judge orders suspect's phone into evidence in deadly hit-and-run trial

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with killing a teen in a deadly hit-and-run was back in court Monday.

Bradley Cannon, 38, is accused of hitting and killing Robert Pace, 19, on Preston Highway in Bullitt County earlier this year.

Cannon left the scene of the crash but turned himself in 24 hours later. He was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid and wanton endangerment.

His trial began this fall.

In court Monday a judge granted a motion to access and copy digital content from Cannon's phone.

No word yet on what that content is expected to reveal.

Cannon is being held on a $1 million dollar cash bond.

