Brookport Bridge to close for work on Nov. 29

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois for a few hours on Wednesday, November 29.

The closure begins at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 2:30 p.m.

Crews will be repairing a solar panel that was damaged on Labor Day weekend.

There will be additional maintenance work done on the bridge that day along the deck.

There will be no marked detour. Drivers may use the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.

The US 45 Brookport Bridge carries US 45 across the Ohio River between Paducah and Brookport.

