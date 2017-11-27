UofL researchers working to freeze dry blood into powder

UofL Bioengineering Professor Jonathan Kopecheck is working to freeze dry blood to improve its shelf life. (Source: UofL)

Right now donated blood only has a shelf life of six weeks. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The shelf life of donated blood could be getting longer, thanks to work happening right now at the University of Louisville.

Researchers are working on a way to dry blood into a powder.

According to FDA regulations, the blood anyone donates must be used before six weeks.

Freeze drying the blood will improve its portability to areas that need it most.

"It would solve some problems in remote locations where you won't have the capability to refrigerate blood or it's not very feasible to freeze blood," UofL Bioengineering Professor Jonathan Kopecheck said. "So certainly in the military it would be important, or even in some remote medical centers perhaps, or maybe even in some space missions."

Researchers say perfecting the freeze dried blood could take years, but the payoff would mean saving lives.

