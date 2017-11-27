Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Lafayette Tournament
|First Round
Lafayette Catholic 68, Frankfort 52
Lafayette Jeff 77, Twin Lakes 39
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 68, Daleville 31
Bellmont 77, Mississinewa 52
Clay City 52, White River Valley 28
Corydon 62, Clarksville 22
Fountain Central 57, Crawfordsville 50
Indpls Manual 63, Indpls Arlington 23
Jac-Cen-Del 70, Hauser 28
Muncie Burris 58, Union (Modoc) 10
N. Knox 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49
Scottsburg 52, Christian Academy 40
