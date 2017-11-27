Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Lafayette Tournament First Round

Lafayette Catholic 68, Frankfort 52

Lafayette Jeff 77, Twin Lakes 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 68, Daleville 31

Bellmont 77, Mississinewa 52

Clay City 52, White River Valley 28

Corydon 62, Clarksville 22

Fountain Central 57, Crawfordsville 50

Indpls Manual 63, Indpls Arlington 23

Jac-Cen-Del 70, Hauser 28

Muncie Burris 58, Union (Modoc) 10

N. Knox 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49

Scottsburg 52, Christian Academy 40

