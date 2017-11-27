Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Augusta 72, Dayton 38
Jackson City 81, Lee Co. 31
Lexington Catholic 68, Wolfe Co. 50
Morgan Co. 73, Lawrence Co. 54
Rowan Co. 51, Montgomery Co. 49
Whitefield Academy 65, Beth Haven 53
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Caverna 57, Fort Knox 32
Cov. Holy Cross 82, Beechwood 11
Dayton 65, Augusta 35
East Ridge 67, Piarist 25
Fulton Co. 47, St. Mary 28
Grant Co. 65, Pendleton Co. 31
Highlands 70, Scott 57
Owen Co. 59, Eminence 32
Pike Co. Central 67, Prestonsburg 29
Russell 80, Morgan Co. 29
South Oldham 74, Lou. Collegiate 42
Thomas Walker, Va. 38, Red Bird 34
Whitley Co. 48, Madison Central 36
