Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Augusta 72, Dayton 38

Jackson City 81, Lee Co. 31

Lexington Catholic 68, Wolfe Co. 50

Morgan Co. 73, Lawrence Co. 54

Rowan Co. 51, Montgomery Co. 49

Whitefield Academy 65, Beth Haven 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caverna 57, Fort Knox 32

Cov. Holy Cross 82, Beechwood 11

Dayton 65, Augusta 35

East Ridge 67, Piarist 25

Fulton Co. 47, St. Mary 28

Grant Co. 65, Pendleton Co. 31

Highlands 70, Scott 57

Owen Co. 59, Eminence 32

Pike Co. Central 67, Prestonsburg 29

Russell 80, Morgan Co. 29

South Oldham 74, Lou. Collegiate 42

Thomas Walker, Va. 38, Red Bird 34

Whitley Co. 48, Madison Central 36

