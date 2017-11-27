LMPD accepting applications for new recruits

Through January 5, LMPD is accepting applications for Metro Academy Class (MAC) 42. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for good men and women to join their ranks.

Through January 5, LMPD is accepting applications for Metro Academy Class (MAC) 42.

After applying, potential recruits will have to complete written and oral exams, a physical ability test, a polygraph exam, a background investigation, a medical exam and an interview.

An LMPD recruit earns $34,236.80 each year. Once a recruit becomes an officer, the salary increases to around $38,000.

Those who are interested in becoming an LMPD officer must fulfill the following criteria:

At least 21 years of age

No felony convictions

U.S. citizen

High school diploma or equivalent

To learn more about LMPD or apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.