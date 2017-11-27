Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL Lafayette Tournament First Round

Lafayette Catholic 68, Frankfort 52

Lafayette Jeff 77, Twin Lakes 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 55, Cannelton 36

Alexandria 68, Daleville 31

Bellmont 77, Mississinewa 52

Centerville 71, Anderson Prep Academy 28

Clay City 52, White River Valley 28

Corydon 62, Clarksville 22

Ev. North 84, Ev. Reitz 21

Fountain Central 57, Crawfordsville 50

Hammond Morton 59, Bowman Academy 40

Indpls Manual 63, Indpls Arlington 23

Jac-Cen-Del 70, Hauser 28

Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 44

Muncie Burris 58, Union (Modoc) 10

N. Knox 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49

Scottsburg 52, Christian Academy 40

Seton Catholic 42, Christel House Academy 9

Taylor 43, Western 35

W. Lafayette 62, Rossville 53

Webster Co., Ky. 65, Ev. Bosse 26

