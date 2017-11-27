Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Lafayette Tournament
|First Round
Lafayette Catholic 68, Frankfort 52
Lafayette Jeff 77, Twin Lakes 39
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 55, Cannelton 36
Alexandria 68, Daleville 31
Bellmont 77, Mississinewa 52
Centerville 71, Anderson Prep Academy 28
Clay City 52, White River Valley 28
Corydon 62, Clarksville 22
Ev. North 84, Ev. Reitz 21
Fountain Central 57, Crawfordsville 50
Hammond Morton 59, Bowman Academy 40
Indpls Manual 63, Indpls Arlington 23
Jac-Cen-Del 70, Hauser 28
Madison-Grant 47, Southwood 44
Muncie Burris 58, Union (Modoc) 10
N. Knox 69, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49
Scottsburg 52, Christian Academy 40
Seton Catholic 42, Christel House Academy 9
Taylor 43, Western 35
W. Lafayette 62, Rossville 53
Webster Co., Ky. 65, Ev. Bosse 26
