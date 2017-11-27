KY representative pushes for state review board for officer-invo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY representative pushes for state review board for officer-involved shootings

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Democrat Attica Scott has pre-filed a state bill for this year's General Assembly that would change the way officer-involved shootings are investigated in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police have been involved in three deadly shootings this year.

Each is investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

Scott's bill would establish a state review board to investigate any shooting by a law enforcement officer, or deadly incident involving law enforcement.

It would also require Kentucky State Police to investigate all officer-involved shootings.

