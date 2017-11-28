Turkish-Iranian businessman to testify at US trial

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). This photo shows the federal courthouse in New York, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of Halkbank Deputy CEO Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a top executive for a state-run bank in Turkey, accused of ...

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A Turkish-Iranian businessman will testify at the U.S. trial of a banker on charges the two of them violated economic sanctions against Iran, ending weeks of speculation in a case that has strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey.

The revelation came Tuesday as a defense lawyer asked for a two-week delay of the New York City trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy CEO of Halkbank, saying he needed time to prepare for Reza Zarrab's testimony. Defense lawyer Robert Fettweis said prosecutors recently released 10,000 pages of evidence related to Zarrab, including emails.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman rejected a postponement, saying lawyers should have known for months that Zarrab would testify.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sidhardha Kamaraju said Zarrab, a businessman and gold trader, would take the stand Wednesday.

Zarrab had stopped appearing in court weeks ago, prompting speculation he'd cut a deal and was cooperating with U.S. officials. A prosecutor said in court Tuesday that Zarrab would testify as part of a plea deal but gave no other details on it.

The prosecution in Manhattan has been major news in Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab, who is married to Turkish pop star and TV personality Ebru Gundes. And recently, Turkey's deputy prime minister said Zarrab was a "hostage" being forced to testify against Turkey's government.

On Tuesday, a Turkish prosecutor issued warrants for the detention of two citizens for cooperating with U.S. prosecutors. The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office ordered the arrests of Osman Zeki Canitez and former opposition party legislator Aykan Erdemir, according to Turkey's state-run news agency, Anadolu Agency.

Zarrab, a 34-year-old dual citizen of Turkey and Iran, was arrested on a trip to the U.S. in 2016 as he prepared to take his family to Disney World.

Earlier this year, Zarrab hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.

Zarrab had initially been arrested in Turkey in 2013 as part of a sweeping corruption investigation involving several top Erdogan lieutenants and Halkbank, the state bank.

But prosecutors and police involved in the corruption accusations were removed from duty and the charges were later dropped.

Since then, Erdogan's administration has tightened control over the country, arresting at least 50,000 people following 2016 coup attempt he said was orchestrated by Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric living in Pennsylvania. Several Americans have also been arrested in that crackdown.

Erdogan has demanded that Gulen be handed over to Turkey, perhaps in exchange for detained Americans. Gulen has denied having any role in the coup.

Erdogan has also demanded that Zarrab be freed.

Speculation about a Zarrab plea deal intensified over the summer amid news reports that special counsel Robert Mueller was scrutinizing former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn over his undisclosed lobbying work for the government of Turkey. Among other things, Flynn had written an editorial, published on election day, urging the U.S. to extradite Gulen.

Zarrab was charged in the U.S. with conspiring to help the Iranian government and Halkbank make hundreds of millions of dollars in financial transactions that violated U.S. sanctions. Some of the transactions were made through U.S. financial institutions, investigators said, clearing the way for a prosecution in New York.

