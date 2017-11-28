Mounting pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations

The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Trump tweeted early Tuesday that "I don't see a deal!" with Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi of California and accused them of being soft on crime, taxes and illegal immigration.
Senate GOP leaders hope to pass the bill this week.
A White House official says President Donald Trump will not campaign for Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore before the Dec. 12 special election.
Bank lobbyists are expecting a softer hand from any Trump appointee. The CFPB has long been criticized by Republicans and the banking industry as an agency with too much power and too little accountability.
While some sexual harassment victims feel emboldened to speak up, many choose to stay silent. Common responses include: avoiding the harasser, downplaying the gravity of the situation or just ignoring it. The least common response? Taking formal action.
The former deputy chief of staff said she didn't report the harassment because Conyers is a powerful man in Washington and she didn't think it would be taken seriously.
Judge Timothy Kelly declines to stop, on an emergency basis, the president from putting in place Mick Mulvaney, currently the White House's budget director, in place as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
