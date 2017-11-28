Court dismisses lawsuit filed by widow of ex-pitcher Fidrych

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts appeals court has dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the widow of former Major League pitcher Mark Fidrych.
Court records show the 54-year-old died of asphyxiation in 2009 after his clothing became tangled in a spinning piece of a dump truck he was working on.
Ann Pantazis filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the makers of the truck and the spinning component, arguing they did not provide sufficient warnings.
The court ruled unanimously Monday the companies did provide warnings and the equipment had no design defects. The court panel says the companies had no legal responsibility to warn of the dangers after Fidrych modified the truck.
Fidrych, nicknamed "The Bird," played five seasons with the Detroit Tigers before his retirement in 1983.
