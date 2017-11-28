Trump renewing his complaint about kneeling NFL players

Posted: Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:16 AM EST 2017-11-28 13:16:15 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:25 AM EST 2017-11-28 13:25:24 GMT President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. More >> President Donald Trump is renewing his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. More >> Posted: Monday, November 27 2017 3:05 PM EST 2017-11-27 20:05:31 GMT Updated: Monday, November 27 2017 11:25 PM EST 2017-11-28 04:25:58 GMT Carson Wentz is doing things only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have done. More >> Carson Wentz is doing things only Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have done. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 11:54 PM EST 2017-11-27 04:54:44 GMT Updated: Monday, November 27 2017 2:36 PM EST 2017-11-27 19:36:41 GMT Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers. More >> Chris Boswell kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 31-28 victory over the Green Bay Packers. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 4:24 PM EST 2017-11-26 21:24:36 GMT Updated: Monday, November 27 2017 3:36 AM EST 2017-11-27 08:36:44 GMT Julio Jones' huge day powers Atlanta Falcons past Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-20. More >> Julio Jones' huge day powers Atlanta Falcons past Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-20. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 1:54 PM EST 2017-11-26 18:54:23 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 11:25 PM EST 2017-11-27 04:25:11 GMT Latest from the NFL: Seven players have continued their protests during the national anthem before the league's early games. More >> Latest from the NFL: Seven players have continued their protests during the national anthem before the league's early games. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 12:14 PM EST 2017-11-26 17:14:20 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 3:54 PM EST 2017-11-26 20:54:55 GMT The Carolina Panthers have tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil available against the Jets after long absences. More >> The Carolina Panthers have tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil available against the Jets after long absences. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 1:24 PM EST 2017-11-26 18:24:16 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 2:05 PM EST 2017-11-26 19:05:42 GMT Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has been harassing quarterbacks for 15 years now, and at age 35 is still going strong. More >> Ravens LB Terrell Suggs has been harassing quarterbacks for 15 years now, and at age 35 is still going strong. More >> Posted: Sunday, November 26 2017 12:34 PM EST 2017-11-26 17:34:22 GMT Updated: Sunday, November 26 2017 1:45 PM EST 2017-11-26 18:45:24 GMT The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks. More >> The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks. More >> Posted: Saturday, November 25 2017 12:53 PM EST 2017-11-25 17:53:55 GMT Updated: Saturday, November 25 2017 6:44 PM EST 2017-11-25 23:44:37 GMT Excellent matchup of division leaders: balanced Saints vs Rams team making a swift turnaround. More >> Excellent matchup of division leaders: balanced Saints vs Rams team making a swift turnaround. More >> Posted: Friday, November 24 2017 5:53 PM EST 2017-11-24 22:53:15 GMT Updated: Saturday, November 25 2017 2:34 AM EST 2017-11-25 07:34:03 GMT Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has been ruled out of Sunday's game at New England because of a concussion, and backup Matt Moore will make his second start of the season. More >> Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has been ruled out of Sunday's game at New England because of a concussion, and backup Matt Moore will make his second start of the season. More >>