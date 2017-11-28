Some of the season's hottest toys have safety issues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – For many parents, this time of year is a race through every aisle, store and checkout line to wrap up Christmas shopping before the real wrapping begins.



It's such a busy time of year that doing homework about the hottest toys of the season often gets lost in the shuffle.



The problem is some of these toys aren't safe for children. Like the fidget spinner. Some have been recalled, but others are still on store shelves.



Kids apparently love them, but parents should be aware before you buy one.



According to the Trouble in Toyland report, Fidget Wild Premium spinners have more than 300 times the legal limit for lead in children.



Mike Ritt, with US Pirg, says high levels of lead, especially in children, can lower IQ and cause behavior problems.

So how do you know if a toy is safe?



Retail experts say you must follow the age-appropriate guidelines. If the toy says it’s made for children 6 years old and older, don't buy it for a 5-year-old.



Also, an easy rule of thumb, if any toy or its parts can fit inside a toilet paper roll do not buy it for children 3 years old or younger.



Toys can also contain toxic material which can poison them.



Make sure the label says "non-toxic" before you buy it.



Click here for other ways to prevent injuries from toys.



