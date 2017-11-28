2nd teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, hurt 5 others

On Friday evening a shooting outside of a liquor store, near East 116th and Buckeye, had five teenagers get hit but they survived.More >>
Three people were found shot and killed inside of a house in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, according to the Chief Deputy of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. off of Plank Road right by the parish line, according to witnesses and viewers. Officials have not released any information on the victims, possible suspects, or motives. The sheriff’s office said they are working with state police and the East Baton Rouge Paris...More >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
