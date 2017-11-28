Psychiatric help, then prison for Jewish center bomb plotter

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer
MIAMI (AP) - A Florida man will be hospitalized in federal custody for psychiatric treatment and likely serve 25 years in prison for plotting to bomb a synagogue and Jewish school center during Passover last year, a judge ruled Tuesday.
James Medina, 41, pleaded guilty this year to a religious hate crime and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, which was actually a fake bomb provided by an FBI informant. He could have received life in prison, but prosecutors and Medina's attorney worked out an agreement that was accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola.
Defense lawyer Hector Dopico said at a hearing that serious mental illness, in addition to brain damage from a 2007 car accident, were the main factors behind Medina's plot to blow up the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center. FBI recordings showed that Medina, a Muslim convert, claimed allegiance to the Islamic State extremist group and said he had an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S.
"This is one of those heartbreaking cases where there was an organic cause for the criminality," Dopico said.
In brief remarks to the judge, Medina said he needs help for his illnesses and that he made a huge mistake by going forward with the Jewish center plot.
"I lost my mind. I lashed out," he said.
Under the agreement, if Medina completes hospital treatment successfully, he would return to court and have the 25-year sentence formally imposed, Scola said. It's possible he could still get the maximum life sentence, but the judge said he favors the shorter prison term. His time in the hospital would count toward the total sentence.
"It makes clear what the intention of this court is on this date," the judge said. "This is a very, very serious offense. There has to be a significant sentence."
According to the FBI, Medina initially envisioned using AK-47-style weapons to shoot up the Jewish center, which has about 800 congregant families. Several conversations about the plot were recorded by an informant, identified only as a "confidential human source" by the FBI.
Medina was quoted as saying in one of the recordings that he wanted to "strike back at the Jews" and that "It's a war man, and it's like, it's time to strike back here in America."
"When I am doing this, I feel that I'm doing it for a good cause for Allah," Medina said.
It was the informant who suggested switching to a bomb plot, which the FBI agents could more easily control, investigators previously testified. At the time, Medina was living with two other men in Hollywood, Florida, and one of them possessed an AK-47 rifle, according to the FBI.
Investigators also said Medina wanted to create a leaflet to be left at the scene in which he would claim the attack was traced to Islamic State. There's no evidence the group was actually linked to Medina, but he told the informant that the leaflet would "make it look like it's ISIS (Islamic State) here in America. Just like that."
Medina was arrested after accepting the dummy bomb from the informant near the Jewish center.
_____
Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.More >>
For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.More >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>