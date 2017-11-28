Police: Man admitted to sexual abuse of child

Andrew K. Seadler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 27 at his home.More >>
The Shepherdsville City Council commissioned a $10,000 audit of finances from 2012 to 2016.More >>
Murder suspect Ricky Kelly's story sounds like a crime novel. For years he's been in an out of court rooms, charged with eight murders in the Louisville area.More >>
Louisville Democrat Attica Scott has pre-filed a state bill for this year's General Assembly that would change the way officer-involved shootings are investigated in Kentucky.More >>
According to FDA regulations, the blood anyone donates must be used before six weeks. Freeze drying the blood will improve its portability to areas that need it most.More >>
