Police: Man admitted to sexual abuse of child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges of sexual abuse involving a child.

Andrew K. Seadler, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 27 at his home.

Police were called to Seadler's home around midnight on Nov. 2. While there, Seadler's arrest report says he told them he had sexually abused a six-year-old girl.

Seadler gave police the name of the young girl and details about the incident. Police said the victim also disclosed what happened during a later interview.

The court granted Seadler work release but instructed him to have no contact with any person under the age of 18.

