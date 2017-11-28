Police: Woman stabbed victim multiple times after being told to 'keep it down'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville woman was charged with 2nd degree assault after she was accused of stabbing another woman less than an inch from her carotid artery.

Dana Schott, 51, appeared before a judge on Tuesday for her arraignment.

According to her arrest records, Schott returned to her home drunk and started yelling at her daughter. The victim, who was downstairs in the home, told police she went upstairs to tell Schott to “keep it down.”

After two encounters of trying to hush Schott, the victim returned upstairs for the third time. Police said that’s when Schott grabbed a knife from her room and stabbed the victim multiple times in her back area.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

EMS officials stated on the arrest report that one stab wound was less than a centimeter from the victim’s carotid artery - which is the artery that carries blood to the head and neck.

The judge set Schott’s bond at $1,000 and issued a no contact order for her daughter and the victim.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.