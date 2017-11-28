Woman critical after car collides with farm tractor

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A Breckinridge County woman suffered critical injuries after her car was hit a farm tractor in Grayson County.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 5600 block of Brandenburg Road, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norm Chaffins.

Investigators say a car being driven by Deborah I. Baker, 58, of Hudson, KY was headed north on KY 259N when she read-ended the farm tractor.

Baker was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Jimmie L. Smith, 77, of Leitchfield, the driver of the tractor, was taken to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

