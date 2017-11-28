Bobby Rahal 1st team owner to commit to Jaguar I-PACE Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rahal Letterman Lanigan is the first team to enter Jaguar's I-PACE eTrophy Series, which will run next year as part of a support series to Formula E.

The Jaguar series will coincide with the Formula E schedule during the 2018-19 season that begins next December. A 20-car grid is planned and Bobby Rahal is the first owner to commit to the production-based electric vehicle race series.

Rahal already fields two cars in IndyCar and entries in IMSA SportsCar series and Red Bull Global Rallycross.

The Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy is a support series that plans to be the first based on a street-legal production battery electric vehicle.

Races will take place the same weekend and on the same city street circuits as Formula E. The series will exclusively feature 20 Jaguar race cars in a zero-emissions series.

