1 in critical condition after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting happened at 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Police say the victim, a man, was rushed to the hospital, suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to police, his injuries are critical.

Police also say they believe a car drove off after the shooting, but a description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

