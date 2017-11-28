1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

