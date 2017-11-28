1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly