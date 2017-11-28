Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Albany (15) 2-0 318 1 2. Ft. Wayne North (1) 1-0 264 2 3. Indpls Ben Davis 0-0 218 3 4. S. Bend Riley 1-0 167 7 5. McCutcheon 1-0 163 5 6. Warren Central 1-0 137 8 7. Indpls N. Central 1-0 121 6 8. Zionsville 1-0 93 NR 9. Bloomington South 1-1 65 9 10. Lawrence North 0-0 64 10 Others receiving votes: Carmel 55. Brownsburg 44. Castle 42. Center Grove 42. Floyd Central 25. Logansport 23. Hamilton Southeastern 15. Valparaiso 14. Jeffersonville 12. Penn 9. Indpls Cathedral 8. Connersville 8. Homestead 7. Warsaw 6.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Indianapolis Attucks (11) 1-0 302 1 2. Culver Academy (2) 1-0 274 2 3. Ev. Bosse (3) 0-0 252 3 4. NorthWood 2-0 199 4 5. Brownstown 0-0 157 6 (tie) Tri-West 2-0 157 7 7. Indpls Broad Ripple 1-0 104 8 8. Indpls Brebeuf 0-0 88 9 9. Griffith 0-0 62 10 10. Twin Lakes 1-2 61 5 Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 41. Indpls Manual 38. S. Bend Washington 30. Danville 29. Silver Creek 27. Greensburg 20. Northwestern 18. Evansville Memorial 15. Salem 13. Indpls Ritter 10. W. Lafayette 10. Beech Grove 7. Mishawaka Marian 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Oak Hill (9) 2-0 304 1 2. Frankton (3) 2-0 250 3 3. Providence (1) 0-0 214 2 4. Linton-Stockton (1) 2-0 197 4 5. Indpls Howe (1) 1-0 182 5 6. Shenandoah 2-0 151 7 7. Andrean 1-0 109 T9 8. Westview (1) 2-0 92 NR 9. Tipton 1-0 70 NR 10. Heritage Christian 0-1 54 6 Others receiving votes: Michigan City Marquette 45. Northeastern 29. Indpls Scecina 28. Forest Park 27. Covington 24. Henryville 17. Monroe Central 15. Paoli 14. Clarksville 10. LaVille 9. Winamac 9. Wapahani 8. Milan 8. Cass 8. Central Noble 7. Cloverdale 7. Indpls Park Tudor 7. S. Knox 7. Eastern Hancock 6. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Gary Roosevelt 6.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Tindley (12) 1-0 308 1 2. Barr-Reeve (3) 1-0 290 2 3. Tri-County 2-0 219 4 4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 1-0 189 8 5. Lafayette Catholic 0-0 187 5 6. Gary 21st Century 1-1 157 6 7. Oldenburg 1-0 109 9 8. Wood Memorial 0-1 100 3 9. Oregon-Davis 1-0 81 10 10. University 2-0 74 NR Others receiving votes: S. Newton 47. Southwood 45. Hauser 31. Indpls Metro 10. Indpls Lutheran 9. Christian Academy 9. Bethany Christian 8. Morristown 8. Borden 7. Elkhart Christian 7. W. Washington 7. Shakamak 6. Lanesville 6. Loogootee 6.¤

