Child grazed by bullet in Park Hill neighborhood

A child was grazed by a bullet on Patton Court on Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Dale Mader)

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - A 3-year-old child is being treated after she was a bullet.

The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Court.

MetroSafe say the child suffered no significant injury.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

Louisville Metro police are conducting an investigation. It is unclear who fired the bullet and where they were at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.