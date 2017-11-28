Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park

Point Given is retiring from stud duty and joining the Horse Park in the spring.More >>
Point Given is retiring from stud duty and joining the Horse Park in the spring.More >>
The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Court.More >>
The shooting was reported at 1:44 p.m. in the 1700 block of Patton Court.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
It's such a busy time of year that doing homework about the hottest toys of the season often gets lost in the shuffle.More >>
It's such a busy time of year that doing homework about the hottest toys of the season often gets lost in the shuffle.More >>
The collision happened just after 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 5600 block of Brandenburg Road in Grayson County.More >>
The collision happened just after 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 5600 block of Brandenburg Road in Grayson County.More >>