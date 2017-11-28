Dual hotel project on Whiskey Row looks to retain history and lure millennials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Working to restore history and at the same time, to bring more millennials to Louisville. That's the plan say a trio of developers who broke ground on Tuesday.

The ground breaking was for two new hotels on Whiskey Row that will be built side by side and plan to open at the same time.

"This is part of history, this is unique this is something different," said Louisville Developer Steve Poe.

Nearly $100 million will be spent on the project in the name of history and luxury.

"It's a space with intriguing juxtapositions, where you'll pass through a historic facade," promises a video to promote the first of the two new hotels to be built behind the remaining 1860 facades left after the Whiskey Row fire on Main Street.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park

+ UofL researchers working to freeze-dry blood into powder

+ Some of the season's hottest toys have safety issues

Both of the hotels are Marriott International brands.

Hotel Distil, fittingly means to renew, is a boutique 205 room hotel featuring a rooftop bar.

Next door, the 110 room Moxy Hotel will feature a street level bar and restaurant with a rooftop terrace and event space. Even with added costs and tight building space, Poe said he can already say this is his favorite project.

"We started talking about the history of the block and how these buildings have been saved from the wrecking ball multiple times," Poe said.

He told city leaders that he, along with White Lodging and REI wanted to create something unique for the community, as well as something travelers will remember. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the downtown momentum is attracting this kind of investment.

"When you put this with the other 25 hotels under construction and the $11 billion (in investment) we're on a real roll right now," Fischer said.

Stacey Yates with the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau said the plan to target millennials on whiskey row is a smart move for the hotels and for Louisville business.

"With those millennial travelers who are very savvy and very lucrative, that's what they're looking for, they're looking for originality and authenticity and what they're doing with the bourbon theme, especially helps solidify Louisville's reputation as the bourbon city."

The two separate hotels are slated to open in the fall of 2019. The hotel will have access to parking garages at First and Main Streets and the KFC Yum! Center.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.