Bernie Sanders not attending Louisville rally, will speak from D.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will not be attending his Louisville rally in-person.

Sanders will address the crowd via live stream from Washington D.C., according to a spokesperson.

The rally is in partnership with 'Not One Penny' and MoveOn.org Civic Action. It is the first of the four-stop ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’ to oppose the Republican tax plan.

Additional stops on the Protect Working Families Tour include Dayton (12/2) and Akron (12/2), Ohio, as well as Reading, Pennsylvania (12/3).
 
The rally started at 7 p.m. at the Galt House.

We are streaming the rally live on our Facebook page. Click or tap here to watch.

