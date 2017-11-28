Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is heading to the Bluegrass state.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Sanders will join 'Not One Penny' and MoveOn.org Civic Action for the first rally of the four-stop ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’ to oppose the Republican tax plan.

Additional stops on the Protect Working Families Tour include Dayton (12/2) and Akron (12/2), Ohio, as well as Reading, Pennsylvania (12/3).



The rally will be held at the Galt House Hotel at 7 p.m.

