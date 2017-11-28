Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Louisville

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bernie Sanders (Source: WAVE 3 News) Bernie Sanders (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is heading to the Bluegrass state. 

On Friday, Dec. 1, Sanders will join 'Not One Penny' and MoveOn.org Civic Action for the first rally of the four-stop ‘Protecting Working Families Tour’ to oppose the Republican tax plan.

Additional stops on the Protect Working Families Tour include Dayton (12/2) and Akron (12/2), Ohio, as well as Reading, Pennsylvania (12/3).
 
MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Construction at KY International Convention Center on track and on budget
Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park
Dual hotel project on Whiskey Row looks to retain history and lure millennials

The rally will be held at the Galt House Hotel at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly