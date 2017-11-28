Donation made in honor of family of 5 killed in Independence crash

More than a month after a horrific crash killed a family of five in Independence, the emergency responders who were first on scene are giving back in the family's honor.

On Tuesday, Independence Ffirefighters donated more than $35,000 on behalf of the Pollitt family to the Grant County Education Foundation, where the kids, Hailie Ann, Brenden and Cailie, went to school.

The money was raised earlier this month during a special benefit dinner.

"Typically when we respond to an emergency it's in our favor that we save people, we typically are able to help out. In that instance there was nothing we could do to help out. So that didn't sit very well with any of us. We got back to the firehouse and we immediately thought something had to be done to help this family," Kenny Harney with the Independence Fire Department said.

The donation will be used for scholarships for kids with special needs in the district.

[Prosecutor: Man charged in crash that killed NKY family was driving 96 mph]

The driver behind the deadly crash, 57-year-old Daniel Greis, remains in custody charged with murder.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.