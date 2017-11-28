Researchers use advanced technology to study child mummy

LEMONT, Ill. (AP) - Researchers from Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago are using advanced technology to unwrap the mysteries of an 1,800-year-old mummy.
They say the high-energy X-ray beams from a synchrotron will provide molecular information about what is inside the mummy of the little girl. Argonne says it's the first time the beams have been used in this way.
Researchers say the technology allows them to study what's inside the mummy while leaving the 5-year-old girl's remains and wrappings intact.
Scientists examined the rare find on Monday in the hopes of learning more about how the girl died. And they say studying the wrapping materials may shed new light on ancient Egyptian culture.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The FBI appears to have deviated from its own policy on notifying victims of computer hacking when it left many U.S. officials and other Americans in the dark about Kremlin-aligned attempts to break into their...More >>
The FBI appears to have deviated from its own policy on notifying victims of computer hacking when it left many U.S. officials and other Americans in the dark about Kremlin-aligned attempts to break into their personal email accounts.More >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>