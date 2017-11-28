Construction on Omni Hotel continues to come along

The Omni shared a peak inside the hotel on their Instagram page. (Source: The Omni Hotel Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Omni Hotel is moving construction along in Downtown Louisville.

The hotel, which is set to be complete by spring 2018 will be located at the intersection of 2nd and Liberty.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Construction at KY International Convention Center on track and on budget

+ Dual hotel project on Whiskey Row looks to retain history and lure millennials

+ Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park

Hardwood floors, lighting, and carpeting are all being installed.

The Omni Hotel is currently accepting reservations, but online only.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.