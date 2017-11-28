New Indiana Senate Minority Leader calls WAVE Country home

SOUTHERN INDIANA (WAVE) - Indiana's new Senate Minority leader calls WAVE Country home.

Representative Terry Goodin of Austin, Indiana beat out the representative from Fort Wayne during a vote by House Democrats on Monday.

Goodin replaces former Leader Scott Pelath, who announced last week that he was stepping down.

Goodin is superintendent of the Crothersville Community Schools and was first elected to the Indiana House in 2000.

If you think you've heard the name Goodin in WAVE 3 News' coverage before, it's because Representative Goodin's twin-brother is Indiana State Police PIO Sgt Jerry Goodin.

