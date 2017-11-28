LMPD conducting death investigation in Shelby Park

Police are conducting a death investigation on Camp Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Daniel Paxton)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has responded to a report of a dead body inside a home in Shelby Park.

According to MetroSafe, they received the call just before 4 Tuesday afternoon, in the 700 block of Camp Street.

When police arrived, they found that a person was dead inside the home.

It's unclear how the person died and no manner of death has been released.

LMPD's 4th division and the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

