UPDATE: LMPD conducting homicide investigation in Shelby Park

Police are conducting a death investigation on Camp Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Daniel Paxton)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD has confirmed that a death investigation in Shelby Park has turned into a homicide investigation. r

According to MetroSafe, they received the call just before 4 Tuesday afternoon, in the 700 block of Camp Street.

When police arrived, they found that a black man dead inside the home.

Police say the man died of as a result of a gunshot wound.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman critical after car collides with farm tractor

+ Police: Woman stabbed victim multiple times after being told to 'keep it down'

+ 1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

No suspects or arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.