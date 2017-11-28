19 apply for District 21 seat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council has received 19 applications to fill the vacant District 21 seat.

All applications had to be put in by 5 Tuesday afternoon. The deadline has now passed and no more applications will be accepted.

“Metro Council’s call for applicants has resulted in a good group of candidates," Majority Leader and Chair of the Democratic Caucus, Councilman Bill Hollander (D-9) said. "We thank everyone for their interest and look forward to selecting a new District 21 Council member in the near future.”

The following have applied for the District 21 seat:

Nikki Boyd

Christopher Brown

Scott Davis

Greg Dearing

Chase Gardner

Nicole George

Glenda Granholm

Amanda Hay

Michael Jupin

Vitalis Lanshima

Mick Parsons

David Riggs

Rhett Sample

Jonathan Shane

Bret Shultz

Erich Shumake

Patrick Smith

Kristen Tipton

Yani Vozos

Any applications postmarked through the mail before the deadline will be added to this list.

All applications will be reviewed by the Jefferson County Attorney’s office to ensure the qualifications for the office are met.

The Metro Council President will call a special meeting to interview those who have applied. After those interviews, the Council will select a person to fill the vacancy.

Under state law, The Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017.

