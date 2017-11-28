Rep. Guthrie files for re-election

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The call came in of a person down inside a home just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The call came in of a person down inside a home just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The donation was made possible by BirdGang clothing apparel and the Jamon Brown Foundation.More >>
The donation was made possible by BirdGang clothing apparel and the Jamon Brown Foundation.More >>
Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
Republican Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie has filed for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
Under state law, The Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017.More >>
Under state law, The Metro Council is required to select a qualified person to fill the vacant position within 30 days. The deadline for Metro Council action is December 17, 2017.More >>