4,000 lbs of sweet potatoes delivered to Louisville organizations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Over 4,000 pounds of sweet potatoes were delivered to various organizations on Tuesday to help those in need.

The potatoes were delivered to Wayside Christian Mission, Kentucky Harvest, Boys and Girls Club, and the Lords Kitchen to help feed the less fortunate for Christmas.

WAVE 3 sports reporter Kendrick Haskins got in on the fun, helping Danny Mosby, owner of BirdGang, deliver the sweet and savory food. Mosby helped in conjunction with the Jamon Brown Foundation. Jamon currently plays for the LA Rams, but has previously played at UofL and Fern Creek.

All the organization say the food is greatly appreciated.

"Especially during the winter time as temperatures are cooler we get more people in the shelter and so anytime we get large food donations like this they last and we can cook large batches of them...serve a lot of meals," said Mark Miller. "Especially when it starts to get harder to serve extra meals in the winter time. So we're always thankful for large donations like this. It helps us serve our population better."

