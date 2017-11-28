UPS prepares for busy holiday season

The holiday season means workers see double the amount of packages coming through UPS Worldport. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE - Millions of people got out during the busy shopping weekend. And now, the real work begins for the staff at UPS as they start processing orders from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The holiday season means the busiest time of the year for the shipping industry. Public Relations Manager Jim Mayer said UPS will double the amount of packages coming in and out of the UPS Worldport in Louisville, as well as the number of planes flying out to get those packages to consumers.

"It truly is all hands on deck here at UPS," Mayer said. "There are hundreds of people out here that normally have office jobs, desk jobs, and they'll come out here for the month to help sort packages and work in the operation because we need the additional help."

Cargo loader Rachael Brown said they're staying busy now loading packages to and from planes. But it's about to get a lot busier.

"It's not too bad right now. But later on this week though, I already know it's going to be real bad," she said. "The hours are going to be crazy."

"It really is crazy out here. But it's a good kind of crazy," Mayer echoed. "You know, we understand how important it is to get those packages delivered."

And demand for UPS is only going to grow in the coming weeks. Mayer said the week before Christmas, they're going to double the number of packages coming through to four million every single day.

UPS is expected to deliver 750 million packages this year - 40 million more than last year.

And as they process Cyber Monday and Black Friday orders, a new program called UPS 'My Choice' will give more control to shoppers. It lets people track packages online, and for a fee they can even change the delivery address to be there when those Christmas presents arrive.

"We know how important is that we're delivering millions upon millions of Christmas gifts," Mayer said. "And we're doing everything we can to get them there on time."

Workers told us it's a great feeling knowing the packages they send off turn into meaningful gifts.

"That's my favorite thing," Brown said. "I'm like they're going to be so excited when they get that!"

UPS says while the amount of packages they'll handle typically will double from the holiday season, the busiest day of the year for them is still a few weeks away.

On December 20, 35 million packages will be delivered globally, just in time for those holiday celebrations.

Mayer said UPS is still looking for seasonal workers to help with the extra workload. They will accept applications through December 1. For more information, click or tap here.

