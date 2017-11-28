City of Louisville sells Spirit of Jefferson

A 14-year-old Louisville teen received fake cash after attempting to sell a pair of rare Air Jordans.More >>
A 14-year-old Louisville teen received fake cash after attempting to sell a pair of rare Air Jordans.More >>
We all know the holiday season means the busiest time of the year for the shipping industry. But this year there are new tools to help consumers track their packages. And there are still seasonable jobs available.More >>
We all know the holiday season means the busiest time of the year for the shipping industry. But this year there are new tools to help consumers track their packages. And there are still seasonable jobs available.More >>
It's such a busy time of year that doing homework about the hottest toys of the season often gets lost in the shuffle.More >>
It's such a busy time of year that doing homework about the hottest toys of the season often gets lost in the shuffle.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported near the intersection of 38th and Jefferson Streets at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The call came in of a person down inside a home just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The call came in of a person down inside a home just before 4 Tuesday afternoon.More >>