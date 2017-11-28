City of Louisville sells Spirit of Jefferson - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

City of Louisville sells Spirit of Jefferson

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
The Spirit of Jefferson (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Spirit of Jefferson (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A much needed financial boost came on Monday evening for the Waterfront Development Corporation.

The city has sold the Spirit of Jefferson.

The 54-year-old Riverboat was retired in the spring of 2017 and replaced with the Georgia Queen.

The boat sold online at auction for $149,000.

Still no word on who the winning bidder is, or where the Spirit of Jefferson will be headed next.

