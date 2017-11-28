Waste Management cracking down on illegal dumping - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Waste Management cracking down on illegal dumping

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A truck illegally dumping at the Newburg Community Center. (Source: Solid Waste Management Services) A truck illegally dumping at the Newburg Community Center. (Source: Solid Waste Management Services)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dumping is an issue at the Newburg Community Center, but with the crackdown of enforcement, officials are hoping the dumping will stop.

Surveillance cameras captured people in a red truck, dropping off a load of trash on Nov. 1. 

Waste Management Enforcement Officers were able to trace the truck to a home near Newburg Middle School.

The truck was impounded, which means the owner will have to pay $250 to get it back, on top of a $500.

The red truck is the 16th vehicle impounded for illegal dumping in Louisville this year.

