Waste Management cracking down on illegal dumping

A truck illegally dumping at the Newburg Community Center has been towed. (Source: Solid Waste Management Services)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dumping is an issue at the Newburg Community Center, but with the crackdown of enforcement, officials are hoping the dumping will stop.

Surveillance cameras captured people in a red truck, dropping off a load of trash on Nov. 1.

Waste Management Enforcement Officers were able to trace the truck to a home near Newburg Middle School.

The truck was impounded, which means the owner will have to pay $250 to get it back, on top of a $500.

The red truck is the 16th vehicle impounded for illegal dumping in Louisville this year.

