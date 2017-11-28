Light Up Shively gets bigger and better each year

Shively residents gather to watch the fireworks at Light Up Shively. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Greg Schapker)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light Up Shively seems to be getting bigger and better each year.

On Tuesday night, fireworks kicked off the event, followed by Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck.

Shively mayor Sherry Conner says this year, residents really turned out.

"This is a big crowd we've got here tonight," Conner said. "But it starts the kids thinking about Santa Claus and you know they come up here and get a free picture with Santa, they get a little something to eat and they'll get a stocking to take home."

Light Up Shively has been going on for 22 years. This year, families were asked to bring a canned good to donate to Shively area ministries.

