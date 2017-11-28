Murray St. gets win over Harris-Stowe 85-56

The Murray State Racers men's basketball team beat Harris-Stowe 85-56 at the CFSB Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28.
The Racers next play Florida A & M in Murray on Dec. 2.
