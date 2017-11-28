Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 45, Lakeland Christian 22
Brownstown 53, Salem 43
Casey-Westfield, Ill. 64, W. Vigo 56
Clay City 49, N. Knox 44
Danville 60, Greencastle 42
Delta 59, Winchester 38
Eastern (Pekin) 64, Scottsburg 45
Elkhart Memorial 39, Elkhart Christian 37
Floyd Central 53, Clarksville 30
Frankton 74, Muncie Burris 40
Ft. Wayne North 67, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41
Heritage Christian 38, Traders Point Christian 29
Indpls Perry Meridian 73, Whiteland 69, OT
Lakewood Park 50, Clinton Christian 40
Mississinewa 50, Norwell 45
Pendleton Hts. 54, Westfield 43
Plymouth 59, Triton 27
S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, Concord 44
Silver Creek 44, Charlestown 31
Terre Haute North 59, Bloomfield 49
Wabash 58, Elwood 53
Wes-Del 63, Union City 45
|Lafayette Tournament
|First Round
McCutcheon 67, Benton Central 46
W. Lafayette 73, Lafayette Harrison 63
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 59, Marion 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jennings Co. 37
Benton Central 53, N. Montgomery 18
Bethesda Christian 58, University 56, OT
Bloomington South 48, Seymour 27
Bremen 34, New Prairie 22
Carmel 52, Lawrence North 51
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, DeKalb 16
Castle 56, Boonville 22
Center Grove 48, Franklin 37
Clinton Central 48, Western 37
Clinton Prairie 50, Carroll (Flora) 25
Columbus East 86, Bloomington North 27
Concord 48, Elkhart Christian 31
Decatur Central 45, Indpls Brebeuf 14
E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 34
Eastern Hancock 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 38
Eastside 48, Woodlan 33
Eminence 47, Providence Cristo Rey 29
Fairfield 67, Angola 47
Forest Park 47, Southridge 17
Ft. Wayne Concordia 44, Leo 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 62, Huntington North 51
Glenn 31, Mishawaka 30
Greenwood Christian 30, Speedway 24
Homestead 63, Jay Co. 49
Horizon Christian 60, Indpls Metro 34
Indpls Broad Ripple 67, Indpls Northwest 9
Indpls International 45, Central Christian School 18
Indpls Ritter 49, Monrovia 35
Knightstown 58, Indpls Irvington 32
Lakewood Park 49, Prairie Hts. 40
Mitchell 54, Brown Co. 49
Mooresville 53, Terre Haute North 43
Morristown 45, Hagerstown 32
N. Daviess 37, Shoals 28
N. Harrison 64, Jasper 39
N. Miami 44, Tri-Central 24
N. Vermillion 30, Seeger 25
N. White 52, Tri-County 41
New Palestine 38, New Castle 37
Northfield 68, Maconaquah 21
Northridge 59, Westview 30
Owen Valley 59, Linton 43
Penn 55, Mishawaka Marian 37
Providence 51, Christian Academy 40
Rushville 45, Richmond 41
S. Newton 55, Frontier 39
S. Ripley 49, N. Decatur 38
S. Vermillion 54, W. Vigo 31
Terre Haute South 45, Northview 29
Tipton 44, Lapel 34
Triton Central 68, Batesville 57
W. Noble 52, Wawasee 37
Wapahani 67, Union (Modoc) 16
Zionsville 86, Lebanon 21
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.