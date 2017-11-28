3 men arrested in KY sex sting

DANVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested three people in a sex sting operation Monday morning in Boyle County, Kentucky.

Richard Fransen of Louisville, Andrew Hardin of Lebanon, and Larry Parrott of Willisburg are all accused of using a social media app to attempt to engage in sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

They all face charges of attempted unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 years old, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Hardin is still in jail at the Boyle County Detention Center, held on a $20,000 cash bond, as of Tuesday night. The other men appear to have been released.

