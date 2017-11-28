Henryville fiddler nominated for Grammy

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Henryville native and renowned musician was nominated for a Grammy on Tuesday.

Michael Cleveland, who now lives in Charlestown, is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for his record Fiddler's Dream, according to Billboard.com.

According to WAVE 3 News' partners, the News and Tribune, Cleveland is a longtime fiddler and a previous Grammy award winner and nominee who was born blind.

Cleveland attended the Louisville School for the Blind, where not being able to see wasn't considered a handicap. Cleveland attributes some of his fiddling talent to his blindness, News and Tribune reports. Music instructors often told students to not look at the fiddle's neck and fingerboard, even suggesting they play in the dark. Being blind also forced Cleveland to use his other senses, like hearing.

"Your ears are the most important thing when you're learning to play," he told the News and Tribune in 2015.

Cleveland also plays fiddle and sings vocals for the Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper band.

As a solo artist, Cleveland is up against four other albums for Best Bluegrass Album, including Laws Of Gravity by The Infamous Stringdusters; Original by Bobby Osborne; Universal Favorite by Noam Pikelny; and All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live] by Rhonda Vincent And The Rage, News and Tribune writes.

The Grammys will be held in New York City on Jan. 28. Nominations were announced Tuesday.

