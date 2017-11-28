Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrean 98, Hammond Morton 78
Argos 25, Tippecanoe Valley 23
Bethany Christian 45, Lakeland Christian 22
Brownstown 53, Salem 43
Casey-Westfield, Ill. 64, W. Vigo 56
Castle 77, Boonville 60
Clay City 49, N. Knox 44
Danville 60, Greencastle 42
Delta 59, Winchester 38
Eastern (Pekin) 64, Scottsburg 45
Elkhart Memorial 39, Elkhart Christian 37
Fishers 64, Indpls Manual 50
Floyd Central 53, Clarksville 30
Frankton 74, Muncie Burris 40
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58, Ft. Wayne Luers 42
Ft. Wayne North 67, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41
Gary 21st Century 83, Gary Roosevelt 64
Glenn 66, S. Central (Union Mills) 32
Guerin Catholic 87, Indpls Herron 61
Hammond Noll 58, Hammond Clark 39
Hauser 101, Trinity Lutheran 66
Heritage Christian 38, Traders Point Christian 29
Indiana Deaf 86, Christel House Academy 77
Indpls Irvington 60, Knightstown 28
Indpls Perry Meridian 73, Whiteland 69, OT
Lakewood Park 50, Clinton Christian 40
LaPorte LaLumiere 77, Horizon Christian 41
Mississinewa 50, Norwell 45
New Haven 94, Ft. Wayne Northrop 77
Northeastern 47, Covenant Christian 44
Pendleton Hts. 54, Westfield 43
Plymouth 59, Triton 27
Princeton 70, Ev. Central 53
Randolph Southern 61, Anderson Prep Academy 49
S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, Concord 44
Silver Creek 44, Charlestown 31
Terre Haute North 59, Bloomfield 49
Union Co. 58, Seton Catholic 46
Wabash 58, Elwood 53
Wes-Del 63, Union City 45
Yorktown 46, Alexandria 44
|Lafayette Tournament
|First Round
McCutcheon 67, Benton Central 46
W. Lafayette 73, Lafayette Harrison 63
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 59, Marion 48
Avon 74, Southport 55
Barr-Reeve 31, Springs Valley 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jennings Co. 37
Benton Central 53, N. Montgomery 18
Bethesda Christian 58, University 56, OT
Bloomington South 48, Seymour 27
Bremen 34, New Prairie 22
Carmel 52, Lawrence North 51
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, DeKalb 16
Castle 56, Boonville 22
Center Grove 48, Franklin 37
Chesterton 58, E. Chicago Central 43
Clinton Central 48, Western 37
Clinton Prairie 50, Carroll (Flora) 25
Columbus East 86, Bloomington North 27
Concord 48, Elkhart Christian 31
Decatur Central 45, Indpls Brebeuf 14
E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 34
Eastern Hancock 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 38
Eastside 48, Woodlan 33
Eminence 47, Providence Cristo Rey 29
Fairfield 67, Angola 47
Forest Park 47, Southridge 17
Ft. Wayne Concordia 44, Leo 21
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Columbia City 45
Ft. Wayne Luers 62, Huntington North 51
Glenn 31, Mishawaka 30
Greencastle 54, Tri-West 46
Greenwood Christian 30, Speedway 24
Highland 68, Hammond Gavit 23
Homestead 63, Jay Co. 49
Horizon Christian 60, Indpls Metro 34
Indpls Broad Ripple 67, Indpls Northwest 9
Indpls International 45, Central Christian School 18
Indpls Pike 60, Warren Central 56
Indpls Ritter 49, Monrovia 35
Knightstown 58, Indpls Irvington 32
Lakeland 52, E. Noble 47
Lakeland Christian 56, Community Baptist 17
Lakewood Park 49, Prairie Hts. 40
Loogootee 51, Orleans 28
Marshall, Ill. 76, Shakamak 42
Mississinewa 61, Southern Wells 56
Mitchell 54, Brown Co. 49
Mooresville 53, Terre Haute North 43
Morristown 45, Hagerstown 32
N. Daviess 37, Shoals 28
N. Harrison 64, Jasper 39
N. Miami 44, Tri-Central 24
N. Vermillion 30, Seeger 25
N. White 52, Tri-County 41
New Palestine 38, New Castle 37
New Washington 76, Borden 20
Northfield 68, Maconaquah 21
Northridge 59, Westview 30
Oldenburg 81, Edinburgh 76, 2OT
Owen Valley 59, Linton 43
Penn 55, Mishawaka Marian 37
Providence 51, Christian Academy 40
Rushville 45, Richmond 41
S. Dearborn 73, Rising Sun 70
S. Newton 55, Frontier 39
S. Ripley 49, N. Decatur 38
S. Vermillion 54, W. Vigo 31
Terre Haute South 45, Northview 29
Tipton 44, Lapel 34
Triton Central 68, Batesville 57
W. Noble 52, Wawasee 37
Wapahani 67, Union (Modoc) 16
Whiteland 64, Indpls Roncalli 42
Zionsville 86, Lebanon 21
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.