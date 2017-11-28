Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrean 98, Hammond Morton 78

Argos 25, Tippecanoe Valley 23

Bethany Christian 45, Lakeland Christian 22

Brownstown 53, Salem 43

Casey-Westfield, Ill. 64, W. Vigo 56

Castle 77, Boonville 60

Clay City 49, N. Knox 44

Danville 60, Greencastle 42

Delta 59, Winchester 38

Eastern (Pekin) 64, Scottsburg 45

Elkhart Memorial 39, Elkhart Christian 37

Fishers 64, Indpls Manual 50

Floyd Central 53, Clarksville 30

Frankton 74, Muncie Burris 40

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 58, Ft. Wayne Luers 42

Ft. Wayne North 67, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 41

Gary 21st Century 83, Gary Roosevelt 64

Glenn 66, S. Central (Union Mills) 32

Guerin Catholic 87, Indpls Herron 61

Hammond Noll 58, Hammond Clark 39

Hauser 101, Trinity Lutheran 66

Heritage Christian 38, Traders Point Christian 29

Indiana Deaf 86, Christel House Academy 77

Indpls Irvington 60, Knightstown 28

Indpls Perry Meridian 73, Whiteland 69, OT

Lakewood Park 50, Clinton Christian 40

LaPorte LaLumiere 77, Horizon Christian 41

Mississinewa 50, Norwell 45

New Haven 94, Ft. Wayne Northrop 77

Northeastern 47, Covenant Christian 44

Pendleton Hts. 54, Westfield 43

Plymouth 59, Triton 27

Princeton 70, Ev. Central 53

Randolph Southern 61, Anderson Prep Academy 49

S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, Concord 44

Silver Creek 44, Charlestown 31

Terre Haute North 59, Bloomfield 49

Union Co. 58, Seton Catholic 46

Wabash 58, Elwood 53

Wes-Del 63, Union City 45

Yorktown 46, Alexandria 44

Lafayette Tournament First Round

McCutcheon 67, Benton Central 46

W. Lafayette 73, Lafayette Harrison 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 59, Marion 48

Avon 74, Southport 55

Barr-Reeve 31, Springs Valley 29

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Jennings Co. 37

Benton Central 53, N. Montgomery 18

Bethesda Christian 58, University 56, OT

Bloomington South 48, Seymour 27

Bremen 34, New Prairie 22

Carmel 52, Lawrence North 51

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, DeKalb 16

Castle 56, Boonville 22

Center Grove 48, Franklin 37

Chesterton 58, E. Chicago Central 43

Clinton Central 48, Western 37

Clinton Prairie 50, Carroll (Flora) 25

Columbus East 86, Bloomington North 27

Concord 48, Elkhart Christian 31

Decatur Central 45, Indpls Brebeuf 14

E. Central 56, Franklin Co. 34

Eastern Hancock 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 38

Eastside 48, Woodlan 33

Eminence 47, Providence Cristo Rey 29

Fairfield 67, Angola 47

Forest Park 47, Southridge 17

Ft. Wayne Concordia 44, Leo 21

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Columbia City 45

Ft. Wayne Luers 62, Huntington North 51

Glenn 31, Mishawaka 30

Greencastle 54, Tri-West 46

Greenwood Christian 30, Speedway 24

Highland 68, Hammond Gavit 23

Homestead 63, Jay Co. 49

Horizon Christian 60, Indpls Metro 34

Indpls Broad Ripple 67, Indpls Northwest 9

Indpls International 45, Central Christian School 18

Indpls Pike 60, Warren Central 56

Indpls Ritter 49, Monrovia 35

Knightstown 58, Indpls Irvington 32

Lakeland 52, E. Noble 47

Lakeland Christian 56, Community Baptist 17

Lakewood Park 49, Prairie Hts. 40

Loogootee 51, Orleans 28

Marshall, Ill. 76, Shakamak 42

Mississinewa 61, Southern Wells 56

Mitchell 54, Brown Co. 49

Mooresville 53, Terre Haute North 43

Morristown 45, Hagerstown 32

N. Daviess 37, Shoals 28

N. Harrison 64, Jasper 39

N. Miami 44, Tri-Central 24

N. Vermillion 30, Seeger 25

N. White 52, Tri-County 41

New Palestine 38, New Castle 37

New Washington 76, Borden 20

Northfield 68, Maconaquah 21

Northridge 59, Westview 30

Oldenburg 81, Edinburgh 76, 2OT

Owen Valley 59, Linton 43

Penn 55, Mishawaka Marian 37

Providence 51, Christian Academy 40

Rushville 45, Richmond 41

S. Dearborn 73, Rising Sun 70

S. Newton 55, Frontier 39

S. Ripley 49, N. Decatur 38

S. Vermillion 54, W. Vigo 31

Terre Haute South 45, Northview 29

Tipton 44, Lapel 34

Triton Central 68, Batesville 57

W. Noble 52, Wawasee 37

Wapahani 67, Union (Modoc) 16

Whiteland 64, Indpls Roncalli 42

Zionsville 86, Lebanon 21

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.