Conservative speaker arrested at UConn after altercation

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - A conservative commentator was arrested at the University of Connecticut Tuesday night after a fight broke out during his speech titled "It's OK To Be White."
Lucian Wintrich's speech was cut short when a young woman in the audience appeared to take something off the podium he was using and then began to leave.
Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running up to the woman and grabbing her before other audience members get involved.
Police quickly stepped in and led Wintrich away. There was no immediate word on any potential charges.
"I can confirm that Lucian Wintrich was arrested by UConn police and is in police custody," said UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz. "There were no other arrests and no injuries."
Reitz said police are speaking to the woman involved and other witnesses to the altercation.
She also said that at some point during the evening someone broke one of the windows of the lecture hall and threw a smoke bomb in. That remained under investigation, she said.
Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, which said the talk would be about "identity politics" in today's cultural and political landscape.
UConn's College Republicans student group sponsored Tuesday night's event, which was repeatedly interrupted by people in the audience booing and chanting before the altercation.
Campus police said beforehand that they would be taking measures to ensure public safety.
The College Republicans said flyers advertising the event had been torn down or defaced across campus.
Reitz had said that free speech is among the university's bedrock principals and it does not bar speakers on the basis of content.
UConn's College Democrats said they were sponsoring a discussion before the speech so activists from across the campus community could express their views.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The former deputy chief of staff said she didn't report the harassment because Conyers is a powerful man in Washington and she didn't think it would be taken seriously.More >>
The former deputy chief of staff said she didn't report the harassment because Conyers is a powerful man in Washington and she didn't think it would be taken seriously.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring weddingMore >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."More >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinnerMore >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.More >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Dueling acting directors are fighting for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, with one selected by President Donald Trump and the other hand-picked by the outgoing directorMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken returning to work Monday, wants to handle sexual misconduct allegationsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has opted for a more traditional decor for her family's first Christmas in the White House, mixing in a few new touches among the standardsMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump says electing a Democrat as Alabama's next senator "would be a disaster," making clear the success of his legislative agenda outweighs widespread GOP repulsion at the prospect of seating Republican Roy MooreMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>
Retailers work hard to attract shoppers to stores on Black Friday, offering in-person dealsMore >>