Senator Rand Paul reveals his attacker spoke to him

WASHINGTON, DC (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul revealed his attacker spoke to him after blindsiding him and breaking his ribs.

Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, faces assault charges for the assault outside the Senator's Bowling Green home on November 3.

In his first television interview since the attack, Paul told FOX News, "He said things to me to try and indicate why he was unhappy."

Paul did not elaborate any further, only to say that speculation over any possible motive isn't as important as the crime itself.

"If somebody mugs you, is it really justified for any reason?" Paul said. "So I think the more people belabored, 'Is it about yard clippings? Is it because he hates Donald Trump? Does he hate you because you oppose Obamacare?' You don't really know what's inside someone's mind and so it may have some relevance. But for the most part, the real question should be, are you allowed to attack someone from behind in their yard while they're out cutting their grass?"

FOX News reported Paul is still in a lot of pain and he is treating that pain with ibuprofen, not opioids. He says his recovery could take weeks.

