Purdue uses size advantage to upend No. 17 Louisville 66-57

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Vince Edwards scored 15 points and Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias spurred a late run Tuesday night to send Purdue past Louisville 66-57 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Boilermakers (6-2) beat their second straight ranked opponent - and won for the first time since their 41-week streak in the Top 25 ended. Carsen Edwards and Mathias both finished with 13 points.

Louisville (4-1) was led by V.J. King with 17 points and Deng Adel with 13. It's the second time in eight years the Cardinals have lost their first road game of the season.

The difference Tuesday was Purdue's size advantage, and coach Matt Painter's willingness to let 7-foot-2 center Isaac Haas play most of the final 15 minutes with three fouls.

Painter made the move with the Boilermakers down 33-27. Over the next 2:05, Haas drew five fouls and sent two of the Cardinals' starters to the bench with four fouls. It also jump-started what had been a struggling offense.

When the 16-3 run ended, the Boilermakers led 43-36 lead with 9:12 to go.

The Cardinals answered with eight straight points to retake the lead, but couldn't close it out.

Instead, it was Carsen Edwards and Mathias who spurred the decisive 11-4 spurt before Purdue sealed it at the free throw line.

Vince Edwards also had seven rebounds. Haas finished with nine points and four rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The previously undefeated Cardinals failed their first big test. A year ago in the challenge, Louisville beat the future Big Ten champs on its home court. This time, they played well defensively but showed they're still a work in progress offensively.

Purdue: The shooting woes that doomed Purdue's chances in The Bahamas weren't limited to foreign soil. They came home with the Boilermakers, who struggled mightily with Louisville's length. It forced them to find a way out, and eventually experience won out to give the Big Ten a crucial win in the challenge.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Returns home Sunday to take on No. 20 Seton Hall.

Purdue: Opens Big Ten play Friday at Maryland.

