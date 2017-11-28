Against the Grain looks to buy building near Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular Louisville brewery hopes to open up a new venue.

Against the Grain has plans to move into Swiss Hall, a former Deputy Sheriff's Lodge which has been for sale for some time.

Plans call for a banquet hall, a small bar with pub fare, an outdoor beer garden and a small microbrewery.

The original Against the Grain is at Slugger Field, on Main Street.

Swiss Hall is on Lynn Street near Eastern Parkway in the St. Joseph neighborhood, next to Zanzabar. That is right on the border of the Schnitzelburg neighborhood.

The project will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting coming up December 13.

